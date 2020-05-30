Montoya, Pagenaud ready for virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

Indianapolis 500 winners Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud are set to compete in the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 13-14.

Montoya and Pagenaud will join forces as part of a four-man team, with each lineup consisting of at least two professional drivers and a maximum of two simulation/esports racers.

Montoya and Pagenaud will be joined in the field by Formula One drivers Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Antonio Giovanazzi along with former world champions Fernando Alonso and Jenson Button.

An all-female lineup representing Richard Mille and the FIA Women in Motorsport program plus W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick will also be featured.

The 88th edition of the live race, originally scheduled for June, has been postponed to Sept. 19-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

—Field Level Media