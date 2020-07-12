2020 Alienware Games launch Friday

The 2020 Alienware Games competition will begin on Friday, giving players a chance to win more than $150,000 in cash and prizes.

The competition runs through Sept. 11 for gamers in the United States and Canada. In 2019, about 344,000 hours were played in the Alienware Games.

There will be 2,500 weekly winners and the top 16 players will receive an Alienware Aurora R9 gaming rig, with eight additional winners chosen by raffle.

Pro players and streamers will take part, as will athletes and people from the entertainment world.

Signed on are Misfits streamer Amalie Marie “Proxyfox” Reisvaag, Team Liquid LCS Jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, Fortnite player Thomas “72hrs” Mulligan and Jake “Stewie2K” Yip of Team Liquid’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad.

In addition, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans are scheduled to take part, as are actor Jerry Ferrara and record producer Steve Aoki.

Playwire, an esports advertising and revenue company, and Overwolf, a platform where in-game apps can be built, distributed and monetized, organized the competition.

Participants may register by downloading the 2020 Alienware Games app from the Overwolf store.

“As gamers ourselves, earning prizes while enjoying competitive play in an organic manner is something we strive for and this year we are proud to reward even greater prizes and more chances to walk away as a winner,” said Uri Marchand, CEO of Overwolf.

—Field Level Media