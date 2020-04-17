Apex Global Series dates adjusted

The finals of the Apex Legends Global Series Online Tournaments Nos. 5 and 6 will move up one day to better fit the schedules of competitors, organizers announced Friday.

The final for tournament No. 5 will be held May 2-3; the final for No. 6 is moving to May 30-31.

The schedule for No. 4 is unchanged and will begin Saturday and end Monday, as planned.

All tournaments will be broadcast on the Apex Legends Twitch and YouTube channels.

Electronic Arts, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, created a cloud-based broadcast production capability that is operated 100 percent remotely. The series, put on by EA and Respawn Entertainment, saw viewership triple between online tournaments No. 2 and No. 3 in a 14-day span.

“We’re always seeking to better serve our players and fans, and that has never been more true than it is today,” said John Nelson, competitive gaming division commissioner of Apex Legends. “We wanted to give our community the opportunity to continue to play more Apex Legends and get competitions back up and running as soon as possible while ensuring the safety of all players, viewers and staff. The early response has been outstanding, and we’re looking forward to bringing great entertainment to even more fans with our upcoming tournaments.”

—Field Level Media