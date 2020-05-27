Apex Legends Summer Circuit to offer $500K prize pool

A Summer Circuit that will extend for four months and offer a $500,000 prize pool was announced Wednesday for the Apex Legends Global Series.

The online competition, which will be broadcast on EA’s Twitch and YouTube channels, is slated to begin June 20 and conclude with September playoffs that will include top ALGS teams from four regions: Europe with the Middle East and Africa, North America with South America, Greater Southeast Asia with Australia and New Zealand, and Japan with Korea.

The first of four Super Regionals are set to begin June 20. The final Super Regional is scheduled for Aug. 8-9, with a last-chance qualifier to take place Aug. 15-16. The opening day of the playoffs is scheduled for Sept. 12, with a champion to be decided Sept. 13.

Registration for the opening Super Regionals begins June 9 and is open to players who have achieved a Gold IV rank on PC in Series 4 Split 1 by June 18.

The playoff winners in the Americas, as well as the Europe/Middle East/Africa regions will earn $36,000 each. The winners in APAC North and APAC South will earn $15,000 each.

