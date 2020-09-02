Apex LGS Autumn Circuit to feature $500K prize pool

The Apex Legends Global Series will begin its $500,000 Autumn Circuit on Oct. 3.

EA and Respawn Entertainment announced the competition, which follows play this summer that saw more than 2,000 teams from across the world vie for the playoffs.

Team SoloMid, Gambit Esports and Complexity Gaming are among the teams that will compete Sept. 12-13 for the title of ALGS Summer Circuit champion.

The autumn playoffs will be held Dec. 19-20.

EA will broadcast the final day of three days of competition in each of the four circuits (Oct. 5, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9), leading up to the qualifying round and playoffs.

