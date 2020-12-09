Apex Legends' Winter Circuit starts Jan. 15

The $750,000 Apex Legends Global Series Winter Circuit begins Jan. 15, organizers EA and Respawn Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The prize pool is a significant jump from the $500,000 Autumn Circuit, which concludes with the Dec. 19-20 playoffs.

The viewing experience will also be enhanced.

“EA’s broadcasting team will continue to add new vantage points for spectators, covering parts of matches with a birds-eye-view to see all aspects of a battle play out in the arena,” read the press release.

The complete ALGS Winter Circuit schedule:

--Winter Circuit No. 1, Jan. 15-17

--Winter Circuit No. 2, Jan. 29-31

--Winter Circuit No. 3, Feb. 19-21

--Winter Circuit No. 4, March 5-7

--Winter Circuit last chance qualifier, March 19-21

--Winter Circuit playoffs, March 27-28

--Field Level Media