Bronny James teams up with FaZe Clan

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. has joined esports FaZe Clan.

The younger James is a promising basketball player who also is known as an avid consumer of video games. The 15-year-old is expected to stream for the organization, which announced their affiliation in a pair of tweets on Sunday.

One of them included a video that mixed some of James’ best moves on the basketball court with his best action in Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

James, a sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., is a 6-foot-2 guard listed at No. 24 in ESPN’s recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023. In the video game world, he’ll play as “FaZe Bronny.”

Last week, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons joined FaZe Clan as an investor and member, calling the esports company a “home away from home.”

Simmons will be an ambassador for content under the name “FaZe Simmo.”

Simmons has been a gamer since his teens, too.

“It’s a whole other level now,” Simmons, a native of Australia, told Esports Insider. “It’s more than just gaming, it’s a culture. It’s the perfect time to get involved with everything going on. I’ve always been very interested in the gaming world and I think this is the perfect opportunity. It goes deeper than just an investment for me, I have genuine friends in FaZe Clan.”

Simmons also told Forbes his role is more than as an investor.

“My role with FaZe now goes much deeper than the initial investment,” Simmons told Forbes. “I am going to bring it back to Australia and bring an international side to it. I also want to bring more kids into it.”

Simmons joins fellow NBA players Josh Hart of New Orleans, Miami’s Meyers Leonard and Denver’s Jamal Murray as investors in FaZe Clan.

