Adesanya, Masvidal featured on cover of EA Sports UFC 4

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal were announced as the cover athletes for EA Sports UFC 4.

The video game will be available worldwide on Aug. 14.

“I am the face of the new wave of UFC fighters, so it feels right to represent the sport on this new generation UFC game,” Adesanya said in a statement. “I look forward to my fans playing as me as much as I have enjoyed playing as myself.”

Adesanya (19-0), a Nigerian based in Auckland, New Zealand, won the UFC middleweight title by knocking out Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 last October.

“MMA is more than about the belt,” Masvidal said in a statement. “It’s about who you are as a person and the determination that drives a fighter to go from unknown to selling out arenas all over the world. I grew up backyard fighting so it’s exciting for me to see that style of fighting come to UFC 4 where players can bring out their Gamebred mentality.”

Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 12-7 UFC) dropped a unanimous decision to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Saturday night after taking the bout on just six days’ notice as a replacement for Gilbert Burns.

Per the official release, the EA UFC 4 video game will feature an overhauled takedown system and ground game as well as updates to other various aspects of the game. Heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will be playable characters.

“EA Sports UFC 4 is the best fighting game ever made,” UFC president Dana White said in a statement. “Fans can play in the top arenas, as well as in Backyard and Kumite environments. This game allows you to play with the top athletes in UFC history, plus legends like Bruce Lee and boxing champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. It’s crazy how good this game is.”

