Dr Disrespect still baffled by Twitch ban

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm said he remains baffled by his permanent Twitch ban.

The popular streamer discussed his June 26 dismissal with The Washington Post on Thursday.

“It was a total shock,” the 38-year-old said. “Imagine showing up to work and the doors are closed and you can’t get inside. You’re going, ‘What’s going on?’ And you’ve been told you’ve been fired. But you haven’t been told the reason why. We just weren’t given an answer.”

Following the advice of legal counsel, Beahm declined to comment on his next steps with Twitch.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety,” he told the Post. “You know, my wife and I both, this is our livelihood. We worked really hard to get to this point. ... Let’s just say I’ve felt all of the emotions you could possibly feel.”

Twitch declined to provide a specific reason for his ban last month.

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” the livestreaming platform said in a statement. “These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

Twitch issued refunds for Dr Disrespect’s subscribers.

Dr Disrespect gained fame as a streamer of games including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Apex Legends. He previously was credited as one of the designers of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare during his time working for Sledgehammer Games.

In June 2019, Dr Disrespect was briefly banned from Twitch after his live stream followed him into a public bathroom at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. He was reinstated by Twitch two weeks later.

Dr Disrespect, whose Twitch channel has more than 4 million followers, was selected the Streamer of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in both 2017 and 2019.

—Field Level Media