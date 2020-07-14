DreamHack to produce Rocket League's RLCS X

DreamHack is partnering with Psyonix to produce the new Rocket League Championship Series.

The nearly year-long RLCS X format features a series of events leading up to an expanded world championship, with more than $4.5 million awarded during the season.

“Rocket League is a hugely popular game — combined with DreamHack’s extensive experience in production, we are confident this partnership will bring great value to the Rocket League community,” DreamHack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark said in a news release. “Producing the RLCS is a great opportunity to further improve that value and deepen our relationship with Psyonix.”

In 2019, DreamHack hosted four Pro Circuit Rocket League tournaments, each with a $100,000 prize pool.

RLCS X qualifiers begin this month for the fall split, which will stream on Twitch and YouTube starting Aug. 1.

The season will span three splits, with regional events in both North America and Europe plus an international major. Details for the South America and Oceania regions are still being finalized.

—Field Level Media