EA signs multi-year deal to continue publishing NHL game

The NHL, its players association and Electronic Arts agreed to a multi-year deal to continue their video game partnership.

The parties didn’t announce the contract length or terms for the extension of their nearly three-decade partnership.

“We are thrilled to accelerate fun hockey experiences for years to come pushing the industry forward with our long-time NHL and NHLPA partners,” said Cam Weber, executive vice president and Group GM for EA Sports.

An NHL executive said the video game helped to fill a void for hockey fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The past eight months illustrates how EA is a critical extension to real-world sports, as fans turned to EA SPORTS NHL to play and watch hockey while we temporarily paused during the pandemic,” said Brian Jennings, NHL chief brand officer and senior executive vice president. “Our shared approach for competitive gaming has enabled the league to create a touchpoint to younger fans who may experience the NHL for the first time through EA Sports NHL. Sustained connection that enhances fandom is what EA delivers and we look forward to continuing the incredible partnership.”

EA released NHL 21 in October for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

--Field Level Media