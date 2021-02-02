EA Sports to bring back college football video game

EA Sports is bringing college football back to video game consoles.

The company on Tuesday introduced EA Sports College Football, the successor to its NCAA Football, last produced in 2013.

While the company’s social media post didn’t provide any detail about the pending game, Daryl Holt, EA Sports vice president and general manager, told ESPN the time was right.

“It all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in,” Holt said. “I don’t think there’s a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports-branded apparel that someone doesn’t go, ‘Hey, when is college football coming back?’”

Holt said the new version of the game will include more than 100 teams. EA Sports is pairing with CLC, the collegiate licensing company, to get the rights to publish the teams’ uniforms and such.

“We want to make sure we deliver what our college football game players would want in a game,” Holt said. “And that starts with just a very immersive experience, and there’s lots of things we can do to bring the true college game play and game day to the virtual world.”

The release date has not been set. It will be geared toward next generation platforms such as the Sony PlayStation5 and the Xbox Series X.

EA Sports hasn’t published a college football game since NCAA Football 2014. On the cover of that release was Denard Robinson, the Michigan quarterback at the time.

