Notre Dame won't be in EA Sports college football game

Notre Dame isn’t ready to be a part of EA Sports’ highly anticipated college football video game.

On Feb. 2, the company introduced EA Sports College Football, the successor to its NCAA Football, which last was released in July 2013.

Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame’s athletic director, said the school is holding off on its participation until rules are changed to allow student-athletes to receive a share of the profits.

“Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football,” he said in a school-released statement. “Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes.

“As those rules are developed, it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game.”

That means Notre Dame’s uniforms and logos won’t be included in the game until an agreement is reached.

The release date for the game has not been set. It will be geared toward next generation platforms such as the Sony PlayStation5 and the Xbox Series X.

EA Sports hasn’t published a college football game since NCAA Football 2014. On the cover of that release was Denard Robinson, the Michigan quarterback at the time.

--Field Level Media