Report: Northwestern joins Notre Dame in video game opt out

Northwestern is joining Notre Dame in opting out of participating in the highly anticipated revival of the EA Sports college football video game, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The school has decided that Northwestern uniforms, as well as player stats and likenesses, will not be used until players are eligible to receive compensation.

The NCAA has turned to Congress for assistance in creating a national law to determine how college athletes can be paid for their third-party endorsements. Currently, the athletes cannot benefit from the use of their names, images or any performance statistics.

Earlier this week, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said the school was delaying participating until student-athletes could receive pay.

“Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football,” he said in a school-released statement. “Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes.”

The release date for the game has not been set. It will be geared toward next generation platforms such as the Sony PlayStation5 and the Xbox Series X.

EA Sports hasn’t published a college football game since NCAA Football 2014. On the cover of that release was Denard Robinson, the Michigan quarterback at the time.

