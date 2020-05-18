Atlanta United crush Sporting KC to win eMLS Tournament Special

Atlanta United cruised past Sporting Kansas City for a 7-3 aggregate win Sunday to claim the eMLS Tournament Special title.

Five Stripes eMLS pro Paulo Neto sealed the victory in the second leg with a dominating 5-1 win over SKC’s Alexander “Alekzandur” Betancourt.

Earlier Atlanta’s Franco Escobar and Wan Kuzain, two of the top FIFA 20 players in MLS, dueled to a 2-2 tie after Escobar scored twice in the first 20 minutes.

Neto trailed Alekzandur 1-0 early before unleashing the winning flurry. Virtual Gerso scored to put SKC ahead before Atlanta United exploded. Josef Martinez tallied to give the Five Stripes a 2-1 edge and Jake Muraney also scored and the rout was on. The goals against were the first against Alekzandur of the special.

Atlanta reached the final thanks to a 3-1 victory over New York City FC in the semifinals. Escobar got the better of NYCFC’s Sean Johnson, 2-0.

Sporting KC rallied to defeat Los Angeles FC, 3-2, in the other semifinal. Alekzandur capped the effort with a 2-0 victory over LAFC’s RemiMartinn, having entered the contest with SKC down 2-1. LAFC’s Adama Diomande defeated Kuzain by using himself to score the game-winner.

Diomande has now scored using himself in all of his Tournament Special matches while ending Kuzain’s two-game shutout streak.

The virtual tournament using the FIFA 20 video game began with duos representing 16 MLS teams.

—Field Level Media