Mitchell DeJong dominates eNASCAR field at Austin

Rookie competitor Mitchell DeJong cruised to his first career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series victory Tuesday, winning the race at a virtual Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

DeJong, a Temecula, Calif., resident driving the No. 23 Toyota, led all 34 laps. He became the eighth different driver to win in the first eight weeks of the 2021 series.

It was the fifth consecutive eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series event on a road course that saw the winning driver hold the lead on every lap.

Jimmy Mullis of Midland, N.C., came in second in the No. 46 Toyota, a distant 17.711 seconds back. Graham Bowlin in the No. 10 Ford came in third, Bobby Zalenski in the No. 83 Chevrolet took fourth, and Steven Wilson in the No. 17 Ford placed fifth.

DeJong said of the victory, “Oh, man, I can’t believe it. Obviously it was a little bit messy in the beginning, and it was quite stressful. ...

“It feels amazing, man. We’ve had quite a difficult season so far, I’d say. We’ve had some positive showings of potential, also had some big failures. Feels good. Hopefully this is kind of the momentum we need to get back on track.”

Mullis said of his runner-up result, “I kind of got a gift there on the first lap and was able to just manage, and our car was a little better than I thought it was going to be. Super pumped for finally having a (high) finish this year. It’s been a whole year since I’ve actually had a clean race.”

