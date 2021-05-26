Ray Alfalla earns 26th eNASCAR victory

Ray Alfalla earned career win No. 26 on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, cruising to victory at a virtual Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday.

The Cape Coral, Fla., resident drove the No. 51 Toyota to a 1.913-second win over Malik Ray of Greer, S.C., who was second in the No. 11 Ford.

Ryan Luza took third place in the No. 4 Ford, and Keegan Leahy came in fourth in the No. 32 Toyota. Zack Novak captured fifth place in the No. 90 Toyota.

Alfalla, who entered the night 36th in the circuit’s points standings, became the ninth different winner in nine races on the series this year.

The result ended Alfalla’s drought that had lasted almost exactly one year. He last prevailed on May 26, 2020, at a virtual Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Alfalla said of the Tuesday event, “We made all the right adjustments. The race started and we were having connection issues. ... We kind of got stuck behind some guys and things weren’t looking too good. Then we caught a good break there on one of the yellows to get back to the front.

“We had a good car. We actually found a lot of speed after the Kansas race (on April 27). Then we went to (Circuit of the Americas last week) and a bunch of bad stuff happened there. So I knew we were going to have good speed by the time we got to the next oval.

“I couldn’t have predicted it after the first round and all the issues we were having, but we’re back in victory lane.”

Ray said of his runner-up result, “I just needed better tires. I was battling side by side with Ryan, and I was afraid of someone behind us that was just sitting and saving tires. At some point, that just ended up being Ray. He saved tires.”

--Field Level Media