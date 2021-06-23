Bobby Zalenski makes it 10 winners in 10 eNASCAR iRacing events

Bobby Zalenski became the 10th different winner in 10 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series events this season, capturing the victory Tuesday night at virtual Pocono Raceway.

He took the checkered flag under caution to end a 101-lap event that was scheduled for 90 laps.

“This is fantastic,” he said on eNASCAR.com as his car headed to the finish line. “I told you I was winning this, so I wasn’t going to let that go. I was gonna race pretty hard for that. ...

“It’s great. It’s been a real pressure year, especially on the road course.”

The Fresno, Calif., resident drove the No. 83 Chevrolet to a 0.139-second victory over Ray Alfalla of Cape Coral, Fla., in the No. 51 Toyota. Alfalla won the series’ previous race at a virtual Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Mitchell deJong of Temecula, Calif., driving the No. 23 Toyota, led much of the race before finishing in third place. He made a bid to become the series’ first repeat winner of the year.

“To be honest, this was a really fun race,” deJong said. “It was so up and down. We did a pretty wild strategy. Honestly, I think I’m more stoked for Bobby to get that win than (I would be for winning). It feels so good just to finally have a good oval race. Obviously I have high expectations for doing well on road courses, but the oval is still kind of new for me.”

Ashton Crowder came in fourth place in the No. 1 Toyota, and Bob Bryant took fifth in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

The series moves to a virtual Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on June 29.

“We’re going to have a hell of a battle next week on the road course, me and Mitchell, for sure,” Zalenski said. ... “We’ll give it our best and try to beat Mitchell. He ain’t taking it the crown that easy.”

--Field Level Media