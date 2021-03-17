Logan Clampitt ends drought with eNASCAR win at Atlanta

Logan Clampitt wiped away tears of joy as his No. 97 Chevrolet crossed the finish line to win the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series event at a virtual Atlanta Motor Speedway on Tuesday.

Clampitt snapped a 44-race winless drought that dated back to a victory at a virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2018. It was the third career win for the Concord, N.C., competitor.

He moved up from seventh at the start to the checkered flag.

Clampitt changed teams before the 2021 season to join William Byron eSports, and his new teammate Nick Ottinger came in second Tuesday, 2.064 seconds back. Clampitt’s roommate, Michael Conti, took fourth place in the virtual Atlanta event, the fourth race of the season.

Zack Nichols placed third, and Steven Wilson rounded out the top five.

Four different drivers have won on the circuit this season, locking them into playoff spots as long as they remain in the top 20 of the standings.

Clampitt said in his postrace interview with eNASCAR.com, “Oh my gosh, man. So, so emotional. Oh my gosh. It’s been 2 1/2 years, I saw. It’s been 44 races. I moved down here with Michael to change my life and this game has just changed my life so much.

“It’s my first win being away from my parents. ... I’m glad I have my friends to celebrate with. They are like family.”

He added, “When I was crossed the line to take the white flag, it didn’t feel real. It felt like I was high off myself, I don’t know how to explain it.”

Ottinger said, “What a win for Logan and this William Byron eSports team. We had 1-2 tonight. I’m so proud of Logan. He’s been wanting one for a couple of years and he’s plenty fast enough and proved it tonight.

“I definitely wanted that win, too. We tried jumping those two in front of us on a pitstop, and we did that. But it was just a little bit of a tire advantage to hold Logan off, and I couldn’t do it. He was just too fast.”

The next eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race will be contested at a virtual Auto Club Speedway (Fontana, Calif.) on March 30.

--Field Level Media