Mitchell DeJong earned second eNASCAR iRacing win

Rookie competitor Mitchell DeJong became the first two-time winner on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series this year, capturing the event at a virtual Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Tuesday.

The previous 10 series races this year produced 10 winners. DeJong also prevailed in Round 8 on May 18 at a virtual Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for his first career series victory.

With the two wins, DeJong is guaranteed a playoff spot as long as he remains in the top of the season point standings.

DeJong of Temecula, Calif., drove his No. 23 Toyota to a 6.694-second triumph over his training partner Bobby Zalenski of Fresno, Calif., who drives the No. 83 Chevrolet. Zalenski won the eNASCAR race last week at a virtual Pocono Raceway.

Rounding out the top five were Steven Wilson in the No. 17 Ford, Graham Bowlin in the No. 10 Ford and Corey Vincent in the No. 3 Chevrolet.

DeJong said of topping Zalenski, “It feels really good to be one-two with Bob. This is kind of the big battle that everybody’s been wanting. ...

“I’m really thankful that we got to race it out here. It’s super fun. Maybe Bob can agree, the real race is in practice trying to beat each other every day. It’s kind of cool to get the result we wanted here.

Zalenski said, “This guy Mitchell is one of the best road racers in iRacing history. He’s been a world championship winner or contender in every road series he’s done, so I knew it was going to be a really big challenge coming into this year and I had to step my game up. ...

“He earns it. He works his butt off. You’ve got to work hard to beat Mitchell.”

The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series returns July 13 with Round 12 at a virtual New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

--Field Level Media