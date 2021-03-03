Ryan Luza earns another eNASCAR iRacing win at Las Vegas

Ryan Luza continued his domination of the virtual Las Vegas Motor Speedway, recording his fourth win in five years at the track Tuesday in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

The Cypress, Texas, resident drove the No. 4 Ford to a 1.644-second win in the series’ third event of the season. Rookie Steven Wilson came in second in the No. 17 Ford, and Casey Kirwan, Caine Cook and Nathan Lyon rounded out the top five.

“Really huge to win here,” Luza said. “I love this place. I won three in a row here ... and now we’re back on the boards. ... Love this track, really cool to be back in Victory Lane here.”

The win assures Luza a spot in the season-ending playoffs as long as he remains in the top 20 of the standings.

“It is such a huge relief to get a win and be in the playoffs now,” Luza said. “I’ve been stressing about it every week. We’ve been missing speed, and obviously we were quick tonight, so we found a little bit of it here. It’s really big to not have so much stress on the line every week.

“No reason to go the safe route in any scenario now. Just do whatever I think’s best. ... Now we don’t have to do anything safe anymore and (can) just go for wins. It’s such a huge stress-reliever to have this one now.”

Wilson, competed from his dorm room at the University of Iowa, came up just short in his third event on the circuit.

“We don’t get the playoff invitation, which is unfortunate, but it’s still big (to finish second),” Wilson said. “I’m only three races in. Still a rookie, still learning. ... Nothing to hang my head over. We had a lot of pace as a team.

“This is good momentum. We’ll move on to the next race hopefully with just as much speed and carry forward.”

