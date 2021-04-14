Vicente Salas dominates Richmond in eNASCAR iRacing

Rookie Vicente Salas was dominant in a wire-to-wire victory Tuesday night at the virtual Richmond Raceway of the eNASCAR iRacing Series.

Salas, 18, led all 203 laps after starting on the pole in his No. 55 Ford for Spacestation Gaming.

A crash with under five laps to go brought the field to Salas but he outgunned Garrett Manes (Elliott Sadler Esports) and Ryan Luza (XSET) on the restarts to preserve the win. Manes finished second and Luza third. Luza won at virtual Las Vegas earlier this season.

Isaac Gann finished fourth and Bobby Zalenski rounded out the top five.

Salas is the sixth different winner in six races so far this season.

--Field Level Media