Chris Shearburn earns eNASCAR win at Kansas

Chris Shearburn cruised to victory Tuesday night in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series at a virtual Kansas Speedway.

Seven different competitors have won the first seven races of the season for the first time since 2010.

Shearburn, from Springfield, Ill., drove the No. 36 Chevrolet to his second career win on the eNASCAR circuit.

“This is huge,” Shearburn said. “This is by far my biggest win ever.”

Keegan Leahy came in second place in the No. 32 Toyota, 1.839 seconds back. Isaac Gann, Logan Clampitt and Graham Bowlin rounded out the top five.

Shearburn lost the lead to Gaan but subsequently passed him back and rolled the rest of the way.

Shearburn said, “I can’t believe he got in front of me. I thought actually I had him once he couldn’t get me the first couple laps, but he managed to get in front of me, threw a block on me. I had to get back into second and them reel him back in.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to be able to pass him back. But this car was amazing on the bottom two lanes. I don’t think I was very good on the top, but it was probably the best it could be at the middle and the bottom.”

The eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series takes the next two weeks off before returning May 18 at a virtual Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

