PUBG entertainer Sc0ut and Fnatic part ways

Professional PUBG mobile player and entertainer Tanmay “Sc0ut” Singh has left Fnatic after a little more than a year with the European esports organization.

The news was announced Friday by Fnatic on social media.

“Since Fnatic arrived in India, we have seen your passion inspire millions. You’ve not just made the name Sc0ut known by the world, you’ve made your entire country one to be listened to.” the team stated in their post.

Although Sc0ut had stopped playing for the team in May, when Fnatic disabled their PUBG roster, he had remained with the organization as a content creator.

While the player hadn’t had the smoothest time with the team, as Fnatic consistently struggled to break out of the bottom ranks in competition, Sc0ut posted a story on his Instagram account with the text “just wanna say, a dream come true” and tagged Fnatic.

Despite the unsuccessful professional player aspect of his time at Fnatic, Sc0ut is still regarded a top tier player. He was loaned to Orange Rock Esports as a player in June, and the team finished second in the PUBG Mobile World League: East.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September due to the mobile app’s links to China’s Tencent. At the time of the ban, the game was India’s top downloaded title. Sc0ut is working with his own PUBG team, Team XSpark, while continuing to provide content for his more than 3 million subscribers to his YouTube account.

