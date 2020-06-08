Dominant Renault Vitality win Fusion Rocket League - Europe

Renault Vitality didn’t sweep all three brackets, but the group nonetheless won enough Sunday to take home the championship of the Fusion Rocket League’s European event.

After starting the day with their first loss in the playoffs — falling 4-1 to Oxygen Esports in the three-on-three final — Renault Vitality bounced back to sweep the two-on-two final and clinch the overall championship. They then came back from down 3-1 to win the final three games and win the one-on-one final 4-3 to win the championship.

The one-on-one final was moot as Renault Vitality entered the day a seven-point lead and needing only one win in the three finals to clinch the top spot over Oxygen, which was taking in part in two finals.

The eight-team, $25,000 European tournament featured separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets and all series being best-of-seven.

For each format, 12 points were awarded for first place, seven points for second and three points for both third and fourth. Renault Vitality was crowned champion by having the highest point total and received $4,500 for finishing first.

Oxygen got $3,000 for finishing second, with Sandrock Gaming getting $2,000 for finishing third. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held.

Additional prize money was awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 each for third and fourth.

A separate eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament with the same format was held last week, and Spacestation Gaming won the championship.

On Sunday, the Oxygen trio of Victor “Ferra” Francal, Thibault “Chausette45” Grzesiak and Maello “AztraL” Ernst kept their club’s championship hopes alive by beating Renault Vitality’s Victor “Fairy Peak!” Locquet, Yanis “Alpha54” Champenois and Alexandre “Kaydop” Courant on DFH Stadium (Day) to win the three-on-three title.

Oxygen won the first two games, each 2-1 in overtime. Renault Vitality got one game back with a 2-0 win but Oxygen again won 2-1 and then closed it out with a 3-1 win.

In two-on-two, Fairy Peak! and Alpha54 erased any doubt about Renault Vitality’s chances, sweeping AztraL and Chausette45 on Champions Field — though all four games went to overtime: 4-3, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3.

In one-on-one, Fairy Peak! dropped the first game on Mannfield (Night) to Sandrock’s Khalid “oKhaliD” Qasim 9-4, then won the next game 7-5 before dropping the next two 10-5 and 8-2. Needing to sweep the final three games to win, Fairy Peak! did just that, winning 7-6, 6-4 and finally 6-5 in overtime.

Fusion Rocket League — Europe final standings and winnings, with total points scored followed by points for (L-R) three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one

Includes money for overall finish and event bracket finish

1. Renault Vitality — 7 — 12 — 12 — 31 ($8,500)

2. Oxygen Esports — 12 — 7 — 0 — 19 ($5,500)

3. Sandrock Gaming — 0 — 0 — 7 — 7 ($3,000)

4t. Dignitas — 3 — 3 — 0 — 6 ($2,375)

4t. Team Singularity — 3 — 3 — 0 — 6 ($2,375)

6t. Stormtroopers — 0 — 0 — 3 — 3 ($1,375)

6t. Tree of a Kind — 0 — 0 — 3 — 3 ($1,375)

8. Solary — 0 — 0 — 0 — 0 ($500)

