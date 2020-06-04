Renault Vitality on top at Fusion Rocket League - Europe

Renault Vitality swept Solary 4-0 in a two-on-two quarterfinal on Thursday, taking sole possession of first place in the Fusion Rocket League’s European event as the only team headed to the semifinals in all three brackets.

In other Thursday action, Dignitas won the last three rounds to edge Sandrock Gaming 4-3 in a three-on-three quarterfinal, and Tree of a Kind got past Oxygen Esports 4-2 in a one-on-one quarterfinal.

Dignitas, Oxygen and Team Singularity each have representation in two semifinals. Sandrock Gaming, Stormtroopers and Tree of a Kind are in one semifinal apiece. Solary finished in last place after losing in the first round in all three formats.

The eight-team, $25,000 European tournament features separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series are best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Each day will feature one match in each bracket.

For each format, 12 points are awarded for first place, seven points for second and three points for both third and fourth. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion.

The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up earning $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held.

Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 each for third and fourth.

A separate eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament with the same format was held last week, and Spacestation Gaming won the championship.

On Thursday, Renault Vitality’s pair of Yanis “Alpha54” Champenois and Alexandre “Kaydop” Courant downed Solary’s Kerian “Kerian” Candolfi and Brice “ExoTiiK” Bigeard 3-1, 5-0, 3-1 and 3-2 in overtime on Mannfield.

In three-on-three action, Sandrock’s Ahmad “Ahmad” Abdullah, Khalid “oKhaliD” Qasim and Ahmed “SENZO” Ayed jumped ahead of Dignitas’ Maurice “Yukeo” Weihs, Jos “ViolentPanda” van Meurs and Joris “Joreuz” Robben 3-1.

Playing on DFH Stadium, Sandrock claimed the first two games 2-1 and then 1-0 in overtime. Dignitas posted a 4-1 win before Sandrock moved to the verge of advancing with a 6-1 decision. However, Dignitas captured the last three games, 2-1 in overtime, 3-2 in overtime and 5-1.

Tree of a Kind’s Dylan “eekso” Pickering won the first two and last one-on-one two games against Oxygen’s Maello “AztraL” Ernst on Champions Field. After Tree of a Kind’s 8-5 and 5-4 victories, Oxygen leveled the match with 7-4 and 4-3 triumphs. Tree of a Kind sealed the series with 7-5 and 8-2 wins.

The semifinal schedule:

Three-on-three

Friday — Renault Vitality vs. Team Singularity

Saturday — Oxygen Esports vs. Dignitas

Two-on-two

Friday — Oxygen Esports vs. Team Singularity

Saturday — Renault Vitality vs. Dignitas

One-on-one

Friday — Sandrock Gaming vs. Tree of a Kind

Saturday — Stormtroopers vs. Renault Vitality

Fusion Rocket League — Europe in-progress overall standings, with points for three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one and overall (*scores for teams still alive in each bracket are minimum total for that format)

1. Renault Vitality, *3, *3, *3 — 9

T2. Dignitas, *3, *3, 0 — 6

T2. Oxygen Esports, *3, *3, 0 — 6

T2. Team Singularity, *3, *3, 0 — 6

T5. Sandrock Gaming, 0, 0, *3 — 3

T5. Stormtroopers, 0, 0, *3 — 3

T5. Tree of a Kind, 0, 0, *3 — 3

8. Solary, 0, 0, 0 — 0

Fusion Rocket League — Europe prize-pool breakdown, with winnings for overall standings. (Note: Teams will get an additional $1,500 for finishing in first place in any bracket, $1,000 for finishing second in any bracket and $500 for finishing third or fourth in any bracket.)

7. $750

8. $500 — Solary

