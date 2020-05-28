Affinity, Rogue remain perfect in Fusion Rocket League NA

Rogue and Affinity completed perfect quarterfinal runs on Thursday, and they are the only squads alive in all three brackets in the Fusion Rocket League’s North American event.

In a matchup of teams looking for a 3-0 start, Rogue beat Spacestation Gaming 4-0 in one-on-one play, while Affinity also had an easy time getting their third win, topping Stromboli 4-1 two-on-two play. The loss made Stromboli the only of the tournament’s eight teams to lose all three quarterfinal matches.

Team Envy held off a late rally by Vision to win 4-2 in three-on-three action in the day’s other match.

The wins earned the teams a spot in the semifinals of that competition’s bracket. Affinity and Rogue are the only teams that advanced to all three semifinals. Spacestation are the only other team with multiple semifinal berths.

The eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament features separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series are best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Each day will feature one match in each bracket.

Final standings for each of the three formats will be calculated, with 17 points awarded to the first-place team, 11 points awarded to the second-place team, and seven points given to both the third- and fourth-place teams. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion.

The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up getting $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held.

Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 for third.

A separate eight-team, $25,000 European tournament with the same format will run Monday through June 7.

On Thursday, Rogue’s Jason “firstkiller” Corral beat Spacestation’s Tshaka “Arsenal” Lateef Taylor Jr. 9-1 and then 7-6 in overtime in back-to-back games before Caden “Sypical” Pellegrin replaced Arsenal. It made no difference, however, as firstkiller completed the sweep with an 11-6 win at Champions Field.

In the two-on-two match, Christopher “majicbear” Acevedo and Oliver “percy.” Kenneth Ortiz teamed up for Affinity to take down Stromboli’s Austin “AlphaKep” Kepner and “JPow” on DHF Stadium (Stormy). majicbear and percy. won the first two games, 4-1 and 7-6 in overtime. After AlphaKep and JPow got a 2-1 victory, the Affinity duo prevailed 5-0 and 4-3 to put the match away.

In the three-on-three match on Mannfield (Night), the Envy trio of Slater “retals” Thomas, Massimo “Atomic” Franceschi and Nick “mist” Costello took the first three games from Vision’s Landon “BeastMode” Konerman, Joshua “Radoko.” Ruiz Radtke and “kinseh,” winning 2-1 in overtime, 5-1 and 1-0. Vision came back to win the next two, 2-0 and 1-0, but Envy closed it out 1-0 to seal the match.

The run of fortune is about to end out for either Rogue or Affinity, as they play one another in the one-on-one semifinals Friday. Both have a pair of semifinal matches Friday and another on Saturday.

Friday’s semifinal schedule

Three-on-three — Spacestation Gaming vs. Affinity

Two-on-two — Spacestation Gaming vs. Rogue

One-on-one — Rogue vs. Affinity

Saturday’s semifinal schedule

Three-on-three — Team Envy vs. Rogue

Two-on-two — Vision vs. Affinity

One-on-one — 72 Pin Connector vs. Divine

Fusion Rocket League - North America in-progress overall standings, with points for three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one and overall (*scores for teams still alive in each bracket are minimum total for that format)

T1. Affinity, *7, *7, *7 — 21

T1. Rogue, *7, *7, *7 — 21

3. Spacestation Gaming, *7, *7, 0 — 14

T4. 72 Pin Connector, 0, 0, *7 — 7

T4. Divine, 0, 0, *7 — 7

T4. Vision, 0, *7, 0 — 7

T4. Team Envy, *7, 0, 0 — 7

8. Stromboli, 0, 0, 0 — 0 (Stromboli finish eighth, win $500)

—Field Level Media