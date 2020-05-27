Rogue improve to 2-0 in Fusion Rocket League - NA

Rogue used a 4-0 sweep of Stromboli in three-on-three play Tuesday to be the first team to win two matches at the Fusion Rocket League’s North American event.

Rogue had also won in two-on-two action Monday.

In other Tuesday action, Stromboli also dropped a back-and-forth, one-on-one series 4-3 to 72 Pin Connector, while Spacestation Gaming handled Divine 4-1 in two-on-two play.

The eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament features separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series are best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Each day will feature one match in each bracket.

Final standings for each of the three formats will be calculated, with 17 points awarded to the first-place team, 11 points awarded to the second-place team, and seven points given to both the third- and fourth-place teams. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion.

The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up getting $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held.

Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 for third.

A separate eight-team, $25,000 European tournament with the same format will run Monday through June 7.

On Tuesday, Rogue’s trio of Cameron “Kronovi” Bills, Jason “firstkiller” Corral and Leonardo “Turinturo” Wilson handled the Stromboli trio of Austin “AlphaKep” Kepner, “JPow” and Hector “hec” Velazco. Playing on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk), Rogue took the opener 5-0 before registering victories of 2-1, 2-1 and 1-0 to finish the sweep.

Rogue will face the winner of Thursday’s match between Team Envy and Vision in the three-on-three semifinals Saturday.

AlphaKep also played for Stromboli in one-on-one action but couldn’t quite finish off 72 Pin Connector’s “LionBlaze” in a seven-game match on Forbidden Temple. AlphaKep took the opening game 6-5, but LionBlaze claimed the second 7-6 in overtime and the third 10-5. AlphaKep took the next two 5-4 and 8-6 to take a 3-2 edge, but LionBlaze fought back to capture the final two games 4-3 and 5-2 for victory.

72 Pin Connector will battle Divine in the one-on-one semifinals on Saturday.

In Tuesday’s two-on-two action, played on Wasteland (Night), Divine’s duo of Jacob “JRuss” Clarkson and Zachary “Dino” Moffatt took the early edge against Spacestation with a 4-3 victory. But Caden “Sypical” Pellegrin and Tshaka “Arsenal” Lateef Taylor Jr. recovered quickly and didn’t drop another game, winning 3-1, 4-2, 4-3 and 4-2 to close out the series.

Spacestation will face Rogue in Friday’s two-on-two semifinals.

Wednesday’s schedule:

Three-on-three — Spacestation Gaming vs. Divine

Two-on-two — 72 Pin Connector vs. Vision

One-on-one — Affinity vs. Team Envy

Fusion Rocket League - North America in-progress overall standings, with points for three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one and overall (*scores for teams still alive in each bracket are minimum total for that format)

1. Rogue, *7, *7, *0 — 14

T2. 72 Pin Connector, 0, *0, *7 — 7

T2. Affinity, *7, *0, *0 — 7

T2. Divine, *0, 0, *7 — 7

T2. Spacestation Gaming, *0, *7, *0 — 7

T6. Team Envy, *0, 0, *0 — 0

T6. Vision, *0, *0, 0 — 0

T6. Stromboli, 0, *0, 0 — 0

—Field Level Media