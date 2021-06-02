Gamers Without Borders returning with $10M for charity

The international gaming competition Gamers Without Borders -- which includes a charity prize pool of $10 million -- is scheduled to return on Saturday, with the entire prize fund and any subsequent donations intended to assist vaccine distribution efforts in the world’s poorest countries, according to the promoters.

The nine-week event, which features a six-week elite series including celebrities, pro players and esports teams, will battle in games such as Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, Rocket League, PUBG Mobile and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

There will also be an open community gaming environment available to all comers and ability levels, with several daily events and tournaments in Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, Rocket League, PUPG Mobile, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Tekken 7, NBA 2K21 and Call of Duty.

The community competitions open on June 7. Fans and viewers of the event -- with the theme “No One Left Behind” -- will be encouraged to donate throughout.

“It is important to understand that even with vaccines rolling out in developed nations, millions of others face the possibility of not being vaccinated for months or maybe years,” said Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan in a statement. As chairman of Saudi Esports Federation, he is one of the event’s producers, along with ESL.

--Field Level Media