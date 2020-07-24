Beckham's Guild Esports unveil Rocket League roster

Guild Esports, co-owned by former soccer star David Beckham, announced their first competitive Rocket League roster.

“Guild Esports is proud to announce the launch of our professional Rocket League Team, which will compete in the upcoming Rocket League Championship Series with the aim of becoming world champions,” the London-based organization announced in a YouTube video on Thursday.

The roster for the Rocket League includes former Team Singularity players Joseph “Noly” Kidd of England and Thomas “ThO” Binkhorst of the Netherlands. Both are 18. They are joined by 17-year-old Kyle “Scrub Killa” Robertson of Scotland and head coach Mike “Gregan” Ellis of England.

Guild Esports previously stated a plan to develop teams in EA Sports FIFA and Fortnite in addition to Rocket League.

Beckham famously competed for the England national team and Manchester United among other clubs. He now serves as president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer.

—Field Level Media