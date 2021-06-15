Hearthstone Masters Tour event features $250K prize pool

The third Hearthstone Masters Tour event of 2021 will take place June 18-21 with a total prize pool of $250,000.
More than 400 players from over 40 countries will participate in the event Masters Tour Dalaran, which will be played in the 4-deck, best-of-5 Conquest with a ban format. The top 32 players not already qualified will earn invitations for Masters Tour Silvermoon.
Day 1 will feature five rounds of Swiss, with Day 2 comprised of four rounds of Swiss followed by the top 16 players competing in a single-elimination round. The top eight players will then compete for the title in the Day 3 playoffs.
Schedule:
Day 1: Swiss Rounds 1-5
Day 2: Swiss Rounds 6-9 & Round of 16
Day 3: Top 8, Semifinals, & Finals
The daily broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET, with multiple language streams available on YouTube.
The 12 top Masters Tour Points earners across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe will earn invites to Grandmasters 2021 Season 2 this summer.
--Field Level Media