Hearthstone Masters Tour event features $250K prize pool

The third Hearthstone Masters Tour event of 2021 will take place June 18-21 with a total prize pool of $250,000.

More than 400 players from over 40 countries will participate in the event Masters Tour Dalaran, which will be played in the 4-deck, best-of-5 Conquest with a ban format. The top 32 players not already qualified will earn invitations for Masters Tour Silvermoon.

Day 1 will feature five rounds of Swiss, with Day 2 comprised of four rounds of Swiss followed by the top 16 players competing in a single-elimination round. The top eight players will then compete for the title in the Day 3 playoffs.

Schedule:

Day 1: Swiss Rounds 1-5

Day 2: Swiss Rounds 6-9 & Round of 16

Day 3: Top 8, Semifinals, & Finals

The daily broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET, with multiple language streams available on YouTube.

The 12 top Masters Tour Points earners across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe will earn invites to Grandmasters 2021 Season 2 this summer.

--Field Level Media