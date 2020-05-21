Esports
May 21, 2020 / 6:27 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Hearthstone Masters Tour Montreal moved online

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

With the cancellation of DreamHack Montreal this year, organizers are putting together the Masters Tour Montreal and moving it to an online-only event with a $3 million prize pool.

Players who hope to qualify must register through Battlefy, with sign ups starting Thursday. Masters Tour Online: Montreal qualifying begins June 4 and runs through July 26, with the competition set for Sept. 11-13.

To qualify for Masters Tour Online: Montreal, players must do one of the following online:

—Win one of 90 online qualifiers.

—Finish with at least a 7-2 record at Masters Tour Online: Jonkoping and Masters Tour Online: Asia-Pacific.

—Place within the top eight of a Masters Qualifier for Masters Tour Online: Montreal at least five times.

—Place top 16 Legend on the in-game ladder in the months of June and July

—Be a Hearthstone grandmaster.

Additional qualifying opportunities will be available through a limited number of local tournaments across the globe.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below