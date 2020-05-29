Lamborghini enters esports with tournament series

Luxury automobile manufacturer Lamborghini is hosting The Real Race, a virtual competition that begins Friday with the first of five qualifier weekends.

This is Lamborghini’s first esports event.

The competition is open to all. The top three finishers from the first and last qualifying events and top two players from the second, third, and fourth weekends will participate in the live final at Lamborghini headquarters in September.

“Sim racing is one of the fastest growing sectors in esports, with esports increasingly important to younger generations,” said Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

“This is an opportunity for us to combine the excitement of virtual racing with the appeal of Lamborghini cars and our motorsports program. Esports creates an environment where race heroes and top drivers can be challenged by anyone. This encourages wider engagement with real-life racing, reflected by Lamborghini’s investment in this new sports platform.”

The combination of racing and esports is growing.

“I’ve paid close attention to the rise of esports. Seeing the realism of racing games and how drivers are using racing simulators to practice, or professional esports players going from simulation to the real thing, is just incredible,” said David Coulthard MBE, a former Formula One racing driver who will be the studio-based commentator for the live event.

“The Real Race is designed to portray realism and professionalism. Skills in sim racing are so transferable, which is why Lamborghini wants to give players an opportunity to test drive the real thing as part of the prize. There’s nothing quite like getting behind the wheel of a Lamborghini.”

Players can register at esports.lamborghini.com for more information.

—Field Level Media