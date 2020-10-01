Luminosity signs 'xQc,' launches 'Rising Stars' reality competition

Luminosity Gaming announced Thursday the addition of one of the biggest streamers on Twitch to its lineup, Felix “xQc” Lengyel, as well as a six-week livestream reality competition called “Rising Stars.”

“We are building the largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans, and the ‘Rising Stars’ series is yet another way we connect and interact with our 300 million monthly gamers to provide exciting and engaging content,” Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming, said in a statement.

“It’s only natural for us to look within these communities for the next rising star, which is comparable to popular shows, ‘American Idol’ or ‘The Voice,’ but for gaming. Gaming is the social network for the Gen-Z and Millennial audience, and we are confident Rising Stars is something that is not only wanted and craved, but that it is also inspirational and aspirational to those watching and competing.”

The online series will feature 40 contestants competing for a $100,000 sponsorship and a spot on the Team Luminosity roster. The show is a follow-up to the pilot series of the same name that launched in March 2019.

The winner will be crowned by a panel of celebrity judges, including xQc. The 24-year-old Canadian is considered one of the largest and most consistent streamers on Twitch, according to a report by dotesports.com. He averaged between 50,000-60,000 viewers over the last month and has more than 3.5 million total followers, according to TwitchTracker.

“I make it my mission to find the next gaming star,” xQc said. “If you have what it takes and you think you could win it all, there’s a sponsorship offered on the table.”

Viewers can tune in every Tuesday and Thursday evening between Oct. 13 and Nov. 5 to see which top two performers will earn their spots in the finals. A third finals spot will go to the fan favorite out of the remaining top six contestants. The live finale will be held during EGLX Digital, set for Nov. 10-13, live on Twitch.

