Maui Invitational announces collegiate esports tourney

This year’s Maui Invitational, traditionally the first college basketball tournament of the season, will also include a collegiate esports tournament, called the Maui Esports Invitational, event organizers announced Thursday.

The virtual competition is set for Nov. 19-22 and will feature 20 collegiate esports teams playing Rocket League, a three-vs.-three competition where teams play soccer, but with rocket-powered cars, and accumulate points by hitting a ball into a goal.

“The Maui Invitational is known for providing unparalleled competition in collegiate basketball, so expanding that legacy into the esports space is a natural next step,” said Tom Valdiserri, executive vice president of the Maui Invitational.

“Through esports, we have the ability to reach a new audience while engaging our existing fans in an exciting way.”

Teams confirmed for the inaugural event mirror those playing in the 2020 Maui Invitational, including Alabama, Davidson, Texas, Indiana, UNLV, North Carolina and Stanford. The field will be filled out with 11 other top esports programs plus two additional teams that will earn their spot in the field through East and West regional qualifying competitions, which have already begun.

The 2020 Maui Invitational, set for Nov. 30-Dec. 2, has been relocated to Asheville, N.C., due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media