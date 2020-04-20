Another perfect day by Gallo in MLB The Show

The Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo continued his tear through the MLB The Show Players Tournament, putting together another perfect day Sunday to tighten his grip on the league’s best record.

The slugger topped St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter 1-0 and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. 5-0, then beat Detroit utility player Niko Goodrum 5-2 and Colorado outfielder David Dahl 3-1. Gallo now sits at 15-1, two games better than Tampa Bay pitcher Blake Snell.

The online tournament utilizing the “MLB The Show 20” game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeill went 3-0, with his game against Cleveland first baseman Carolos Santana not played. McNeill and Gallo were the only players in action Sunday who entered the day in first place in their respective divisions. At 11-3, McNeill leads second-place Rhys Hoskins (9-6) by 2.5 games in the NL East. Gallo is seven games up on Oakland’s Jesus Luzardo (6-6) in the AL West.

Santana reportedly did not play any of his four scheduled games Sunday, though it was unclear what prevented him from playing. As of Sunday night, there was no official word on what would happen with respect to the results of those four games.

Other players to get three wins were Carpenter, San Francisco outfielder Hunter Pence and Miami pitcher Ryne Stanek. Each of them went 3-1.

Houston pitcher Lance McCullers went 2-1, while Washington outfielder Juan Soto and Smith each went 2-2. Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins went 1-2 while Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ was 1-3.

Dahl (0-4), Goodrum (0-4) and Seattle pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. (0-3) each went winless.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

MLB The Show Players League standings, through Sunday

Note: Records do not include results of Sunday’s schedule games involving Carlos Santana

American League East

1. Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell, 13-3

2. Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, 9-3

3. Baltimore Orioles’ Dwight Smith Jr., 11-5

4. New York Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle, 7-5

5. Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-10

American League Central

1. Chicago White Sox’s Lucas Giolito, 7-4

2. Minnesota Twins’ Trevor May, 7-5

3. Kansas City Royals’ Brett Phillips, 6-6

4. Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum, 5-10

5. Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana, 1-9

American League West

1. Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo, 15-1

2. Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Luzardo, 6-6

3. Houston Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr., 7-8

4. Seattle Mariners’ Carl Edwards Jr., 3-11

5. Los Angeles Angels’ Ty Buttrey, 1-11

National League East

1. New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, 11-3

2. Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, 9-6

3. Atlanta Braves’ Luke Jackson, 5-7

4. Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, 6-9

5. Miami Marlins’ Ryne Stanek, 5-11

National League Central

1. Cincinnati Reds’ Amir Garrett, 8-4

T2. St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter, 8-8

T2. Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ, 8-8

T2. Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader, 6-6

5. Pittsburgh Pirates’ Cole Tucker, 2-10

National League West

T1. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Gavin Lux, 9-3

T1. San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., 9-3

3. Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jon Duplantier, 6-6

4. Colorado Rockies’ David Dahl, 4-11

5. San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence, 6-10

