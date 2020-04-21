First-place Gallo slips in MLB The Show

Joey Gallo, the runaway leader in the MLB The Show Players Tournament, finally experienced an off night Monday.

The Texas Rangers slugger dropped two of his four virtual games, falling 4-2 to Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jon Duplantier and 2-1 to Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito.

Gallo (17-3) still owns the best record in the event, ahead of second-place Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays. Snell (13-3) was idle Monday.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux (12-4) climbed into a tie for third place by going 3-1 on Monday. Lux defeated Kansas City Royals outfielder Brett Phillips 3-2, lost 4-1 to Atlanta Braves right-hander Luke Jackson, then beat Cincinnati Reds left-hander Amir Garrett 2-1 and topped Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ty Buttrey 5-4.

Jackson (8-8) was the only other player to win three of four games Monday night. He routed Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana 9-1, beat Lux, lost to 4-0 to Buttrey, then edged Phillips 4-3.

The online tournament utilizing the “MLB The Show 20” game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

Half of the players in action Monday night went 2-2: Gallo, Buttrey, Duplantier, Garrett, Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Josh Hader and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Giolito went 2-1 on the night, and New York Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahnle finished 1-2. Santana and Phillips posted 1-3 marks.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

MLB The Show Players League standings, through Monday

1. Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo, 17-3

2. Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell, 13-3

T3. New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, 11-3

T3. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Gavin Lux, 12-4

T5. Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, 9-3

T5. Baltimore Orioles’ Dwight Smith Jr., 11-5

T5. San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., 11-5

T8. Cincinnati Reds’ Amir Garrett, 10-6

T8. Chicago White Sox’s Lucas Giolito, 9-5

10. Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, 9-6

11. Minnesota Twins’ Trevor May, 7-5

12. New York Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle, 8-7

T13. Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jon Duplantier, 8-8

T13. Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader, 8-8

T13. St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter, 8-8

T13. Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ, 8-8

T13. Atlanta Braves’ Luke Jackson, 8-8

T13. Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Luzardo, 6-6

19. Houston Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr., 7-8

20. Kansas City Royals’ Brett Phillips, 7-9

21. Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, 6-9

22. San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence, 6-10

23. Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum, 5-10

24. Miami Marlins’ Ryne Stanek, 5-11

25. Colorado Rockies’ David Dahl, 4-11

T26. Seattle Mariners’ Carl Edwards Jr., 3-11

T26. Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-10

T26. Pittsburgh Pirates’ Cole Tucker, 2-10

29. Los Angeles Angels’ Ty Buttrey, 3-13

30. Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana, 2-12

—Field Level Media