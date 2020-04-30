Giolito seals MLB The Show playoff berth; Kahnle eliminated

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito won his regular-season finale Wednesday to clinch a place in the MLB The Show Players League postseason, but New York Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahnle lost his last contest and was eliminated from contention.

Giolito hit three homers in the first inning, and he downed Cincinnati Reds left-hander Amir Garrett 6-3 to clinch a playoff berth.

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. knocked off Kahnle 3-0, allowing Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux to seal the last spot in the eight-player postseason.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., Giolito, Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ and Lux all tied for fifth place with 19-10 records. Kahnle finished 18-11.

The last four playoff seeds were determined by the total-runs tiebreaker, with Smith (119 runs) claiming the No. 5 position, Giolito (103) taking No. 6, Happ (78) getting No. 7 and Lux (77) rounding out the field at No. 8.

The quarterfinal matchups:

—No. 1 Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell (24-5) vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux (19-10)

—No. 4 New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil (21-8) vs. No. 5 Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. (19-10)

—No. 2 Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo (23-6) vs. No. 7 Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ (19-10)

—No. 3 Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (21-8) vs. No. 6 Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (19-10)

The best-of-three quarterfinals will begin Friday at 10 p.m. ET with two matchups on FS1.

The quarterfinals will conclude Saturday starting at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with the first of the best-of-three semifinals to air on ESPN2 immediately following.

The second semifinal match is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

The best-of-five championship series will air Sunday on ESPN, at a time yet to be announced.

The online tournament utilizing the “MLB The Show 20” game featured one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players squared off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasted three innings, with extra innings played when needed.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

MLB The Show Players League final regular-season standings (x-clinched playoff spot):

x-1. Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell, 24-5

x-2. Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo, 23-6

x-3. Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, 21-8

x-4. New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, 21-8

x-5. Baltimore Orioles’ Dwight Smith Jr., 19-10

x-6. Chicago White Sox’s Lucas Giolito, 19-10

x-7. Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ, 19-10

x-8. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Gavin Lux, 19-10

9. New York Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle, 18-11

10. Minnesota Twins’ Trevor May, 18-11

T11. Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader, 17-12

T11. San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., 17-12

T11. Cincinnati Reds’ Amir Garrett, 17-12

T11. Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, 17-12

T15. Kansas City Royals’ Brett Phillips, 15-14

T15. Houston Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr., 15-14

T15. Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jon Duplantier, 15-14

18. Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Luzardo, 14-15

T19. Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, 13-16

T19. Atlanta Braves’ Luke Jackson, 13-16

T19. St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter, 13-16

22. San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence, 11-18

T23. Seattle Mariners’ Carl Edwards Jr., 10-19

T23. Miami Marlins’ Ryne Stanek, 10-19

25. Los Angeles Angels’ Ty Buttrey, 8-21

T26. Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana, 7-22

T26. Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum, 7-22

T26. Pittsburgh Pirates’ Cole Tucker, 7-22

29. Colorado Rockies’ David Dahl, 6-23

30. Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-27

