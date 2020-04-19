Padres' Tatis Jr. goes 4-0 in MLB The Show

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was dominant on Saturday night, winning all four of his games — highlighted by a major blowout — in the MLB The Show Players Tournament.

Tatis leapt into a tie for first in the AFC West at 9-3, alongside Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux, who was idle. The two also share the third-best record of any player in the tournament, trailing only Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo (11-1), who was also idle.

Tatis pummeled St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter 17-1, while also beating Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez 3-0, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker 1-0 and Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell 5-1.

The online tournament utilizing the “MLB The Show 20” game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

Snell entered the day at 10-2, the second-best record in the league behind Gallo. Besides his loss to Tatis, he swept his other three games to improve to 13-3. He is the only player to have played more than 12 games so far.

Also going 3-1 on Saturday were Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. Soto, coincidentally, handed McCullers his only loss, a 3-0 result in a virtual rematch of the 2019 World Series, which was won by the Nationals.

Soto’s only loss came to Kansas City Royals outfielder Brett Phillips, who was among two players to go 2-2. The others who went 2-2 were Oakland Athletics left-hander Jesus Luzardo and Colorado Rockies outfielder David Dahl.

Carpenter and Rodriguez both finished the day 1-3.

Two players went 0-4: Tucker and Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ty Buttrey, who has now lost 10 consecutive games to fall to a tournament-worst 1-11.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

MLB The Show Players League standings, through Saturday:

American League East

1. Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell, 13-3

T2. Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, 9-3

T2. Baltimore Orioles’ Dwight Smith Jr., 9-3

4. New York Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle, 7-5

5. Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-10

American League Central

1. Chicago White Sox’s Lucas Giolito, 7-4

2. Minnesota Twins’ Trevor May, 7-5

3. Kansas City Royals’ Brett Phillips, 6-6

4. Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum, 5-6

5. Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana, 1-9

American League West

1. Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo, 11-1

2. Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Luzardo, 6-6

3. Houston Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr., 5-7

4. Seattle Mariners’ Carl Edwards Jr., 3-8

5. Los Angeles Angels’ Ty Buttrey, 1-11

National League East

1. New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, 8-3

2. Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, 8-4

3. Atlanta Braves’ Luke Jackson, 5-7

4. Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, 4-7

5. Miami Marlins’ Ryne Stanek, 2-10

National League Central

1. Cincinnati Reds’ Amir Garrett, 8-4

2. Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ, 7-5

3. Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader, 6-6

4. St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter, 5-7

5. Pittsburgh Pirates’ Cole Tucker, 2-10

National League West

T1. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Gavin Lux, 9-3

T1. San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., 9-3

3. Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jon Duplantier, 6-6

4. Colorado Rockies’ David Dahl, 4-7

5. San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence, 3-9

—Field Level Media