Soto sweeps three games in MLB The Show

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto won all three of his MLB The Show Players Tournament games Wednesday to climb back into contention for a playoff berth.

Soto (9-9) defeated Cincinnati Reds left-hander Amir Garrett 6-4, blanked Miami Marlins right-hander Ryne Stanek 2-0 and edged Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker 2-1. The results moved Soto from 21st place to a tie for 14th, with the top eight qualifying for the playoffs.

New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil went 3-1 on Wednesday to improve to 14-4, tied for second place with Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell (13-3). McNeil and Snell are both two games behind Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo (17-3).

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Josh Hader, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. each went 2-1 on Wednesday. Garrett and Kansas City Royals outfielder Brett Phillips both went 2-2, and Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ty Buttrey split his two games.

Tucker and Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana produced 1-2 records. Stanek, Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins each went 1-3.

The online tournament utilizing the “MLB The Show 20” game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The eight-player postseason will culminate in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

MLB The Show Players League standings, through Wednesday:

1. Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo, 17-3

T2. Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell, 13-3

T2. New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, 14-4

4. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Gavin Lux, 14-5

5. Chicago White Sox’s Lucas Giolito, 13-5

6. San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., 13-6

T7. Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, 9-3

T7. Baltimore Orioles’ Dwight Smith Jr., 14-8

9. Minnesota Twins’ Trevor May, 11-6

T10. Cincinnati Reds’ Amir Garrett, 12-8

T10. New York Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle, 11-7

12. Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Luzardo, 9-6

13. Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader, 10-9

T14. Atlanta Braves’ Luke Jackson, 10-10

T14. Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, 9-9

T14. Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jon Duplantier, 8-8

T14. St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter, 8-8

T14. Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ, 8-8

19. Kansas City Royals’ Brett Phillips, 9-11

T20. Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, 10-13

T20. San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence, 8-11

T20. Houston Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr., 8-11

23. Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum, 6-13

T24. Seattle Mariners’ Carl Edwards Jr., 3-11

T24. Miami Marlins’ Ryne Stanek, 6-14

T24. Colorado Rockies’ David Dahl, 5-13

27. Los Angeles Angels’ Ty Buttrey, 4-14

T28. Pittsburgh Pirates’ Cole Tucker, 4-15

T28. Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana, 3-14

30. Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez, 2-15

—Field Level Media