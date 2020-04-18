Yankees' Kahnle goes 4-0 in MLB The Show

New York Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahnle, who entered night with a 3-5 record, swept four games in the MLB The Show Players Tournament on Friday.

Kahnle opened with a 4-3 victory over Seattle Mariners right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. before topping New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil 4-2.

Following a 1-0 decision over Detroit Tigers utility man Niko Goodrum, Kahnle capped his night with a 4-2 win against Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito.

The online tournament utilizing the “MLB The Show 20” game features one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasts three innings, and there are extra innings when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, which culminates in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will utilize a best-of-three format until the World Series, which will be best-of-five.

Aside from Kahnle, the players who enjoyed the best results Friday were Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. and Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader, who both went 3-1.

Giolito and McNeil each went 2-1, with their lone losses coming against Kahnle.

Cincinnati Reds left-hander Amir Garrett and Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jon Duplantier each went 2-2. Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ and San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence both finished 1-3 while Goodrum and Edwards each went 0-3.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the World Series prize of $25,000.

MLB The Show Players League standings, through Friday:

American League East

1. Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell, 10-2

T2. Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, 9-3

T2. Baltimore Orioles’ Dwight Smith Jr., 9-3

4. New York Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle, 7-5

5. Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez, 1-7

American League Central

1. Chicago White Sox’s Lucas Giolito, 7-4

2. Minnesota Twins’ Trevor May, 7-5

3. Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum, 5-6

4. Kansas City Royals’ Brett Phillips, 4-4

5. Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana, 1-9

American League West

1. Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo, 11-1

2. Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Luzardo, 4-4

3. Houston Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr., 2-6

4. Seattle Mariners’ Carl Edwards Jr., 3-8

5. Los Angeles Angels’ Ty Buttrey, 1-7

National League East

1. New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, 8-3

2. Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, 5-3

3. Atlanta Braves’ Luke Jackson, 5-7

4. Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, 1-6

5. Miami Marlins’ Ryne Stanek, 2-10

National League Central

1. Cincinnati Reds’ Amir Garrett, 8-4

2. Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ, 7-5

T3. Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader, 6-6

T3. St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter, 4-4

5. Pittsburgh Pirates’ Cole Tucker, 2-6

National League West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Gavin Lux, 9-3

2. San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., 5-3

3. Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jon Duplantier, 6-6

4. Colorado Rockies’ David Dahl, 2-5

5. San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence, 3-9

—Field Level Media