Rainbow Six player Next1 dies of COVID-19

Rainbow Six player Arif “Next1” Keskin died of COVID-19 Sunday at age 24.

His former team, Chaos EC, reported his death on Twitter.

“We’re very saddened to hear our former player (Next1) has tragically passed away,” Chaos EC wrote. “He was a great personality and we were honored to have him play under the Chaos banner.”

A German, Next1 had played professionally since 2018. He signed with Chaos EC last September and was released in January.

At the time he became ill, he was a Rainbow Six free agent and was streaming on Twitch.

He shared his struggles with the virus in a few tweets, and on April 13 said he was on the way to the hospital and described his symptoms. His final tweet came two days later.

“Thanks to all these lovely Words. I love u all. Theyre watching my Health status really good,” he wrote.

Other members of the Rainbow Six community remembered him Sunday on social media.

“This morning a dear friend lost his fight to Covid,” wrote Kevin “Sua” Stahnke, a former G2 Esports analyst. “I am lost for words and can’t describe how i feel. There was so much we wanted to get done, so much we had planned. And now you’re gone. I am lost for words. Please take care after yourselves.”

