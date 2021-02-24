NHL selects DreamHack Sports Games to run esports events

The NHL announced a multi-year deal with DreamHack Sports Games to operate live and online esports events.

DreamHack Sports Games will work with the NHL to attract new sponsors while operating events and livestream coverage for the NHL Gaming World Championships brand.

The NHL and DreamHack Sports Games will also work to attract new sponsorships from endemic esports categories as well as across the international sports landscape.

“We have built a great base for competitive gaming at the NHL over the past three years and have seen our Gaming World Championship capture the attention of fans and gamers across the globe,” said Chris Golier, NHL vice president of business development and innovation. “This partnership with DreamHack Sports Games will help to strengthen our brand in the gaming ecosystem as they provide world-class production resources and longstanding relationships in the industry.”

DreamHack has more than two decades of experience in the esports space, and DreamHack Sports Games was founded to focus on the growth of traditional sports games in esports. The NHL began its esports efforts with the launch of the NHL Gaming World Championships in 2018.

DreamHack Sports Games currently operates eFootball leagues in Denmark with eSuperligaen, Sweden with eAllsvenskan, the Netherlands with eDivisie and golf’s first esports effort with the European eTour and Topgolf.

“This cooperation with the NHL is a landmark moment for us,” said Roger Lodewick, DreamHack Sports Games chief executive officer. “It is a confirmation of the innovative work everyone at DreamHack Sports Games has been doing in the Sport Gaming vertical. We’re genuinely proud and privileged to work with the NHL team to produce and jointly sell these amazing NHL esports properties.”

--Field Level Media