Blackhawks-Kings, Wings-Wild matchups set in NHL Gaming

Chicago Blackhawks left winger Alex DeBrincat and center Drake Caggiula will oppose Los Angeles Kings centers Blake Lizotte and Michael Amadio on Thursday as part of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge.

The Blackhawks-Kings matchup will air at 5 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

Following the one-hour broadcast, Detroit Red Wings right winger Anthony Mantha and defenseman Madison Bowey will square off with Minnesota Wild left winger Jordan Greenway and goalie Devan Dubnyk in a series that will be available for viewing on NBC Sports’ website, app and the YouTube channel.

The online video-game event is in the middle of a four-week run, with action streamed on Thursdays and Saturdays. All 31 NHL teams will have representation, and Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson will represent the pending NHL Seattle expansion team.

No standings are being compiled, as the games are designed strictly for entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In connection with the event, the National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts are donating $100,000 to the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

DeBrincat, 22, has 18 goals and 27 assists in 70 games this season, while Caggiula, 25, has nine goals and six assists in 15 games.

Lizotte, 22, had appeared in just one NHL game before this season. In 2019-20, he has six goals and 17 assists in 65 games. Amadio, 23, is in his third season, and he has matched his career high with six goals while contributing a career-best 10 assists in 68 games.

Mantha, 25, has played 43 games in 2019-20, logging 16 goals and 22 assists. Bowey, 25, has career bests in goals (three) and assists (14) in a career-high 53 games.

Greenway, 23, has a personal-best 20 assists plus eight goals in 67 games this season. Dubnyk, a 34-year-old former All-Star, has a 12-15-2 record this season with a 3.35 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.

