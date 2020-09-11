Tony Parker named ambassador of Rainbow Six World Cup

Former San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker has been named ambassador of the Rainbow Six World Cup slated for the summer of 2021.

The event will feature players from 45 countries and regions battling in a global tournament. It will be the first country-based event for Rainbow Six Siege, a first-person shooter game developed by Ubisoft.

“First of all, I appreciate that Ubisoft called me to be an ambassador because we’re making history as the first World Cup for the game Rainbow Six,” Parker said. “It’s just an honor for me to be a part of this great event and share my experiences.”

Parker, who is initially from France, said other NBA players will be interested in playing.

“Rudy Gobert (of the Utah Jazz), he plays a lot so I am definitely putting him on my team,” Parker said. “Vincent Poirier, who plays for the Boston Celtics. Frank Ntilikina from the (New York) Knicks, he plays a lot too. Evan Fournier from Orlando. I’m going with a French team and then (another Frenchman) Nicolas Batum (of the Charlotte Hornets).”

Parker, 38, said he was interested in being the ambassador because he has been amazed by the growth of esports. He said he has played various games since he was a child.

Parker was part of four NBA title teams during his 17 seasons with the Spurs (2001-18) before playing his final season with the Charlotte Hornets. He was a six-time All-Star and averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game.

Parker’s No. 9 was retired by the Spurs in November of 2019.

Beginning Monday, participating countries will begin forming a National Committee composed of three team managers who will select five players to participate in the competition.

