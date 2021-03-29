Susquehanna Soniqs earn title at PGI.S

Susquehanna Soniqs emerged victorious at the PUBG Global Invitational.S (PGI.S) to take home the biggest portion of the ninth-largest prize pool in the history of esports.

The eight-week event in South Korea began on Feb. 5 before concluding on Sunday. As champions, Soniqs took home over $1.29 million in winnings.

Thirty-two teams competed in the festival, with eight competitive regions represented. Entering the final day of competition, several squads remained in contention for the top spot. But a strong finish by Soniqs - punctuated by 12 kills in the final match - earned them the title.

“[It feels like we’re] on top of the world,” said American Hunter “hwinn” Winn of Soniqs. “We appreciate all of our amazing fans and supporters across the world. But especially those who doubted us - you all made us want to win that much more.”

Rounding out the top five were Zenith E-Sports, Geng.G Esports, Four Angry Men and Multi Circle Gaming.

The total prize pool topped $7 million, earning the event the distinction of having the ninth-largest prize pool in the history of esports events, according to Esports Earnings.

“The event was meaningful for us as we put our hearts into the challenge and managed to host an esports event, which seemed impossible amid the uncertainties due to the COVID pandemic,” said KRAFTON CEO C.H. Kim. “I would like to express my gratitude to fans who showed their interest in PGI.S and players who showed the true essence of survival through the intense and fierce competition throughout the eight-week period.”

