Buriram United Esports win PUBG CS 3 Asia-Pacific title

Buriram United Esports held off DivisionX Gaming to claim the PUBG Continental Series 3: Asia Final on Sunday, taking home the top prize of $80,000.

The culmination of the three-week event saw Buriram finish with 203 points, with DivisionX (187), LG Divine (179) and FURY (174) rounding out the top four.

CERBERUS Esports (159 points) and Sharper Esport (151) took the next two spots, just ahead of a trio of teams -- From the Future, Angel Alliance and Magic Esport -- tied with 137 points.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific -- competing in local online tournaments.

The Asia-Pacific region Series 3 had a $200,000 prize pool, with DivisionX earning $35,000, LG Divine scoring $20,000, and FURY taking home $15,000.

PUBG Continental Series 3: Asia Pacific top 16, with total points plus prize money

1. Buriram United Esports, 203, $80,000

2. DivisionX Gaming, 187, $35,000

3. LG Divine, 179, $20,000

4. FURY, 174, $15,000

5. CERBERUS Esports, 159, $10,000

6. Sharper Esport, 151, $10,000

7. From the Future, 137, $5,000

8. Angel Alliance, 137, $5,000

9. Magic Esport, 137, $3,000

10. Battle Arena Elites, 135, $3,000

11. Purple Mood E-Sport, 118, $3,000

12. Victim Rise, 116, $3,000

13. Hydra Gaming, 104, $2,000

14. Daytrade Gaming, 101, $2,000

15. Unicorn Cyber, 79, $2,000

16. Team Ferox, 70, $2,000

