Divine Esports hang on for PUBG CS 2 Asia Pacific title

Divine Esports held on to win the PUBG Continental Series 2: Asia Pacific Grand Final on Sunday, taking home $80,000.

The culmination of the three-week event saw Divine and FURY tie with 188 points, but Divine earned the No. 1 spot by finishing first in five rounds. FURY finished between second and fourth 12 times, but failed to secure a win.

Divine didn’t win a round on the final day, however. The round winners Sunday were GameHome Esports, ArkAngel, Victim Rise and XS.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific -- competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region was held earlier this summer.

The Asia Pacific region Series 2 had a $200,000 prize pool, with Fury taking home $35,000 and third-place Buriram United Esports getting $20,000.

PUBG Continental Series 2: Asia Pacific top 16, with total points plus prize money

1. Divine Esports, 188, $80,000

2. FURY, 188, $35,000

3. Buriram United Esports, 180, $20,000

4. Victim Rise, 177, $15,000

5. Battle Arena Elites, 173, $10,000

6. DivisionX Gaming, 160, $10,000

7. GameHome Esports, 151, $5,000

8. Daytrade Gaming, 139, $5,000

9. MSC THEERATHON, 135, $3,000

10. Kaiser Tuna, 111, $3,000

11. ArkAngel, 110, $3,000

12. Astra, 108, $3,000

13. CERBERUS Esports, 102, $2,000

14. Magic Esport, 93, $2,000

15. X-Stadium Thu Duc, 85, $2,000

16. From The Future, 84, $2,000

--Field Level Media