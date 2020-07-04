QConfirm capture PCS 1 Asia Pacific title

QConfirm captured the $80,000 first prize at the PUBG Continental Series 1 - Asia Pacific event on Saturday.

QConfirm finished the 20-round event with 183 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Buriram United Esports (151). BUE pocketed $35,000 for second place.

Golden Cat (134) edged Fury (133) for third place and took home $20,000.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was due to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions — North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific — competing in local online tournaments. Series 1 for each region concludes this weekend, and Series 2 for each region will be held in August.

The 16-team Asia Pacific event had an initial prize pool of $200,000.

PUBG Continental Series 1 - Asia Pacific standings, with total points plus prize money

1. QConfirm, 183, $80,000

2. Buriram United Esports, 151, $35,000

3. Golden Cat, 134, $20,000

4. FURY, 133, $15,000

5. CERBERUS Esports, 128, $10,000

6. MSC THEERATHON, 125, $10,000

7. GearBox, 111, $5,000

8. Daytrade Gaming, 109, $5,000

9. Victim Rise, 109, $3,000

10. Astra, 108, $3,000

11. Divine Esports, 105, $3,000

12. DIC Gaming, 93, $3,000

13. Maoggy Esports, 92, $2,000

14. Carnage Esports, 87, $2,000

15. Bahamut Gaming, 85, $2,000

16. Eagle Sentinel Shooter, 65, $2,000

—Field Level Media