MultiCircle Gaming wins PUBG CS 3 Asia title

MultiCircle Gaming rallied to claim the PUBG Continental Series 3: Asia Final on Friday, taking home the top prize of $80,000.

The culmination of the three-week event saw MCG enter the final day trailing OGN Entus for the top spot in the standings. But MultiCircle Gaming posted seven points in the final day to slip past OGN Entus, which faded at the end with just four points in the final round of games including no points for placement.

Afreeca Freecs were the big winners on the final day with 25 points, 10 for placement and 15 for kills, while Global Esports Xsset (15 points) was next. Afreeca Freecs finished in sixth in the final team standings, while Global Esports Xsset was well back at 12th.

Rounding out the top four of the final team standings were Tianba in third and OP.GG SPORTS in fourth.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was scheduled to conduct a Global Series this year, but those plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the Global Series, the PUBG Corporation is holding the PUBG Continental Series, with four regions -- North America, Europe, Asia and Asia Pacific -- competing in local online tournaments.

The Asia region Series 3 had a $200,000 prize pool, with OGN Entus earning $35,000, Tianba scoring $20,000, and OP.GG SPORTS taking home $15,000.

PUBG Continental Series 3: Asia Pacific top 16, with total points plus prize money

1. MultiCircle Gaming, 210, $80,000

2. OGN Entus, 193, $35,000

3. Tianba, 182, $20,000

4. OP.GG SPORTS, 165, $15,000

5. VRLU Ghibli, 155, $10,000

6. Afreeca Freecs, 149, $10,000

7. Gen.G Esports, 143, $5,000

8. Four Angry Men, 140, $5,000

9. Petrichor Road, 139, $3,000

10. Newhappy, 133, $3,000

11. Infantry, 125, $3,000

12. Global Esports Xsset, 114, $3,000

13. K7 Esports, 104, $2,000

14. Griffin, 95, $2,000

15. DetonatioN Gaming White, 78, $2,000

16. SunSister, 75, $2,000

--Field Level Media